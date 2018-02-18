DeMbare dump Caps out of ZNA Cup

Harare giants, Dynamos beat their perennial rivals, Caps United 1-nil at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon to book a berth in the ZNA Charity Shield final.

Another semi-final match between Chicken Inn and Highlanders was abandoned in the 55th minute due to rain with the Gamecocks leading 1-nil.

The match is now set to be continued for the remaining minutes on Monday at 10am at luveve stadium.

Chicken inn had taken the lead in the 4th minute through the age defying Clemence Matawu following a save by Ariel Sibanda off a Simon Munawa volley.

