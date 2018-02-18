Chamisa says there have been threats and attempts on his life

MDC-T vice president and Kuwadzana MP Nelson Chamisa

Acting Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa says there is a real threat on his safety and security after numerous attempts on his life.

He did not elaborate, but tweeted: “I’ve taken note of incessant & increased attacks on my character by agents from across the political divide on account of lies, malice and propaganda. I’ve also observed a real threat to my safety & security after numerous attempts upon my life!”

Chamisa was appointed acting president of the party on Thursday, hours after the death of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday evening

Chamisa and his two colleagues Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri have been squabbling about who should take over from Tsvangirai with Khupe arguing that she is the only elected deputy president while Mudzuri says he was the last appointed acting president and is therefore the rightful acting president.

His colleague Thokozani Khupe accused Chamisa of being insensitive saying he could at least have waited for Tsvangirai to be buried.

Some supporters of the MDC say Chamisa’s move was unconstitutional and will make it difficult to criticise those who had done things unconstitutionally.

Like this: Like Loading...