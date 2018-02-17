Tsvangirai’s body arrives; MDC-T appeals for funeral costs, says state is covering bare basics

The body of the late MDC-T leader and opposition icon Morgan Tsvangirai has arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC-T has appealed to well-wishers to donate money to help meet Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral costs.

The veteran opposition leader died in South Africa on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer and will be buried on Tuesday in his rural home of Buhera. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that even though Tsvangirai was not going to be declared a national hero, he was going to get a State assisted funeral as he had served as prime minister during the government of national unity (GNU).

The party later revealed that the support from the state only covered the bare basics and was inadequate. tThere are reports that the Tsvangirai family is being assisted by well-wishers with basic things such as water.

Writing on their Facebook page, MDC Zimbabwe said:

Call for donations towards the funeral of MDC-T President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

Ecocash: 0772577481 : Vimbayi Tsvangirayi

0772950562 : Samuel Tsvangirai For all Logistics, Programme, Protocol and any other Funeral related issues contract: Denis Murira: 0772133844

Anna Muzvidziwa: 0773053951

Edith: 0772248568

Mary: 0718678133

Yvonne: 0774107682

Rose Chimedza: 0783181198 Kindly note that the State is covering the bare basics, for instance, they are assisting with 10 buses, food for a limited number of people, but not everything that is needed. That is why the family requested for this advert to be placed. thank you for your concerns, they are genuine concerns indeed.

