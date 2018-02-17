Suarez and Alba strikes give Barca win at stubborn Eibar

EIBAR (Reuters) – Barcelona got back to winning ways on Saturday after two consecutive draws, with a 2-0 victory at Eibar, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, to go 10 points clear at the top of the Liga standings.

Suarez latched on to a pass from Lionel Messi to dribble round the home side’s goalkeeper and slot into an empty net in the 16th minute, while Messi hit the woodwork later in the game as did Eibar’s Fabian Orellana, who was sent off with 25 minutes remaining for a second booking.

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar was also dismissed later for angry protests against referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez.

Barca finally made the most of their extra man when Alba sidefooted into the near corner with his weaker right foot in the 88th minute to give his side a first win in three games after surprise successive draws against Espanyol and Getafe.

The hard-fought win takes Barca on to 62 points for the season, 10 above nearest challengers Atletico Madrid, who play Athletic Bilbao at home on Sunday. Champions Real visit Real Betis the same day.

Like this: Like Loading...