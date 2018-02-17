JUST IN: Govt to avail $300mil to Command Livestock programme

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE Government will channel over $300 million towards the Special Livestock, Fisheries and Wildlife Programme as it moves to improve production and food security in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the implementation of the Special Livestock, Fisheries and Wildlife Public Private Partnership Programme at Gwatemba Business Centre in Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province today Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the commencement of the programme was part of the trajectory of Government’s broad economic recovery and transformation concept, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset) programme and the endeavour to achieve food security and nutrition and empower the people of Zimbabwe.

He said Government had already set aside $80 million to kick start the livestock programme with the remaining $220 million funding expected to be drawn from the private sector.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

Like this: Like Loading...