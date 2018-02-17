Kazembe commends Zimbabwe Triathlon Union

Mehluli Sibanda in Nyanga

MINISTER of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe has commended the efforts of the Zimbabwe Triathlon Union who have been able to secure sponsorship for their flagship event, the Bonaqua Troutbeck AfricaTriathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup which has been running for 11 consecutive years.

Officially opening this year’s edition of the competition at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga on Saturday morning, Kazembe said as Government, they are delighted to note that the Rick Fulton led ZTU had consistently managed to attract bankrollers for the annual event.

“As Government, we are pleased and fully behind the efforts of Triathlon Zimbabwe, we are also happy to note that they have been able to lure sponsors especially given the economic challenges that we are facing, something which is consistent with our national Sport and Recreation Policy,’’ said Kazembe.

He believes that the event is not only beneficial to participating athletes but the country’s tourism sector which also gets to benefit.

“This competition does not only benefit the athletes but it also has spin offs which cascade to the tourism sector, It also helps us brand our nation as an international destination for investment,’’ he said.

Kazembe challenged the competing athletes to take time to visit some of the country’s tourist destinations so that when they return to their countries they can encourage those back home to come to Zimbabwe.

“To our visiting athletes I invite you to find time to sample our hospitality, I encourage you to visit any of our tourist attractions spread throughout the country, this one included as well. When you go back home please tell your colleagues, family, friends and business associates to visit our beautiful country. Also tell them that as alluded to by our President, His Excellency, Comrade ED Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is indeed open for business. As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation I also say Zimbabwe is open for sport and recreation,’’ Kazembe said.

He noted that the Sprint African Triathlon Cup is part of a two year cycle qualifier for the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

“It is pleasing to note that this event has been running for the past 11 years and is sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union. I am also informed that it is part of the two year cycle qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games, it is therefore an important milestone for all the athletes who are taking part in this competition as it prepares them for possible qualification into these game, Team Zimbabwe in particular,’’ Kazembe said.

Elite athletes from Zimbabwe, Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong Germany and Namibia are taking part in this year’s Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU Sprint Triathlon African Cup. Twenty year old Gideon Benade and veteran Rory Mackie are representing Zimbabwe in the elite men.

