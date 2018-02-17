NetOne commissions new base station in Guruve

MOBILE network provider, NetOne yesterday commissioned a base station for Guruve’s Siyalima villagers, barely a fortnight after ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira made the pledge to connect the community at the orders of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

By Everson Mushava

Commissioning the booster, NetOne acting chief exexutive officer, Clever Isaya said he was happy that his organisation had honoured Mnangagwa’s pledge in record time.

“He (President) made the commitment on Februray 7 and, as NetOne, we made sure it was done and we are here with the communion the base station,” Isaya said.

He said the telecoms company had been targeting the place, but had to accelerate the process after Mnangagwa’s demand.

Isaya said the base station was temporary and the permanent one would be commissioned within 10 days.

The area’s legislator, Patrick Dutiro said he was happy the base station had been commissioned.

“The place was out of network. The people here are happy that the new government has done what they asked for. We thank the President for his commitment.”

The chief of the area, Chief Kazura, expressed happiness that the President had honoured their request.

Two weeks ago, Mandiwanzira promised a base station to link the villagers to the mainstream community in accessing mobile network at a rally addressed by Mnangagwa when he toured an irrigation project that services over 96 households.

Mnangagwa summoned Mandiwanzira to the podium and demanded an action plan to connect the villagers, who had been operating without mobile network access.

“I am told you don’t have mobile network access?” Mnangagwa asked the community then.

“The ICT minister is here. Where is Supa? Come here. Tell us what you are going to do with this problem.”

Initially, Mandiwanzira promised to set up a base station within 45 days, but Mnangagwa demanded immediate action to link up the farming community within days.

This forced Mandiwanzira to immediately promise a temporary base station within two weeks, while the permanent would be set up in 45 days.

“We have realised that 45 days is a long period. There is a temporary base station that can be mounted in two weeks while a permanent one is being put up. That is what we have arranged,” Mandiwanzira said then.

