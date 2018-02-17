The gospel corrects our opinion of God

Misrepresentation of the nature and character of God has regrettably, oftentimes, kept at bay comers to the love, goodness, kindness, mercy and grace of God our creator and father.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

While God is standing in readiness to receive humanity to fellowship, presenters have sometimes stood at the entrance making extra-biblical outrageous, exorbitant and inconsiderate demands never asked by God.

In simple terms, God is asking us to accept the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

That confession accommodates us into fellowship of the family of God as children.

The obedience of Jesus draws us to God as finished work of righteousness.

What He did was complete having ably accomplished it needing no adjustment or additives.

The gospel of Christ reveals to us that God made peace with us in Christ after the fall of humanity.

Romans 5:1, Amplified puts it: “Therefore, since we are justified (acquitted, declared righteous, and given a right standing with God) through faith, let us [grasp the fact that we] have [the peace of reconciliation to hold and to enjoy] peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed One).”

We’re at peace with God who has reconciled us to Himself.

He has gone further and appointed us believers as reconciliation ambassadors.

2 Corinthians 5:19, Amplified, declares: “It was God [personally present] in Christ, reconciling and restoring the world to favour with Himself, not counting up and holding against [men] their trespasses [but cancelling them], and committing to us the message of reconciliation (of the restoration to favour).”

We’re not in fear but in love and at peace with God.

The gospel – that is the Grace of God – corrects our opinion of God.

This is our God.

Psalms 130:3-4 establish: “[3] If thou, Lord, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand? [4] But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.”

Funeral sermons have often been used to threaten and scare away potential believers.

Sin is amplified at the expense of presenting Christ, the Love of God.

God looks at what Christ did.

Romans 5:8 directs: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

It’s not by our works of righteousness.

Ephesians 2:8-9 (Amplified) settle: “[8] For it is by grace [God’s remarkable compassion and favour drawing you to Christ] that you have been saved [actually delivered from judgment and given eternal life] through faith.

“And this [salvation] is not of yourselves [not through your own effort], but it is the [undeserved, gracious] gift of God; [9] not as a result of [your] works [nor your attempts to keep the Law], so that no one will [be able to] boast or take credit in any way [for his salvation].”

The preacher’s duty isn’t to put a wedge between God and hearers but reconcile.

God ably reveals Himself to us.

The only authentic revelation of God had to be done by Himself.

John 1:14 reveals: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”

It’s is God, who reveals God.

The Word – that is the Son – does that.

Other witnesses had glimpses but never the full scope.

Let’s check Hebrews 1:1-3.

The portion in the Amplified reads: “[1] In many separate revelations [each of which set forth a portion of the truth] and in different ways God spoke of old to [our] forefathers in and by the prophets, [2] [But] in the last of these days He has spoken to us in [the person of a] Son, whom He appointed heir and lawful owner of all things, also by and through whom He created the worlds and the reaches of space and the ages of time [He made, produced, built, operated, and arranged them in order].

“[3] He is the sole expression of the glory of God [the light-being, the out-raying or radiance of the divine], and He is the perfect imprint and very image of [God’s] nature, upholding and maintaining and guiding and propelling the universe by His mighty word of power.

“When He had, by offering Himself, accomplished our cleansing of sins and riddance of guilt, He sat down at the right hand of the divine Majesty on high.”

This is the gospel, grace … good news.

Jesus came to seek and save.

He is presented with a woman caught in sin.

They ask to stone her.

They insisted.

John 8:7 records: “So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

Moses would have walked away knowing fully well that he had sinned.

Moses was preserved by mercy.

Abraham won’t dare.

His right standing was by faith without works.

Romans 4:2,5,7 record: “[2] For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God.

“[5] But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.

“[7] Saying, blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered.”

Jesus stood there, sinless, yet without marking iniquity.

John 8:11 reads: “She said, No man, Lord.

“And Jesus said unto her, neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”

Oh what a loving God we have.

There are many outside Christianity because a vengeful God was presented to them.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

l All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

