Government salutes Mbeki

PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima has saluted former South African President Thabo Mbeki for investing in the improvement of humanity as one of the sponsors of the annual National Schools Quiz Championship (NSQC) tournament.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Mavhima made the remarks as the guest at an awards ceremony, where winners of the tournament received prizes for last year’s efforts at Ster-Kinekor, Eastgate in Harare on Thursday.

“This is exactly what former presidents should do, leave office early, while energetic and pursue things that improve humanity and I am grateful to Thabo Mbeki and his foundation,” he said.

“The champions won transparently through hard work and honesty and this is what will push Zimbabwe forward.

“As long as we cannot grow an honest generation, then were are not going anywhere as a country.

“Human capital and natural resources fuelled together will produce the highest level of income in Africa.”

The tournament was held in South Africa.

The reigning regional champions, St John’s Emerald Hill received R850 000, a trophy and three-year scholarships to Pearson Institute of Higher Education of South Africa

Kuwadzana 2 High was awarded R20 000 for ferrying other participants to the tournament, while the second runners-up, St Ignatius was awarded certificates.

St John’s Emerald headmaster, Francis Mashonga expressed gratitude to the founder of the NSQC, Ian Venganai for giving them the opportunity to shine.

“We are humbled and proud to be part of this event,” he said.

“Winning the competition is a tremendous moment for us and we are thankful to Ian and his team for this platform and the prizes.”

Mashonga promised to bring back the trophy to Zimbabwe when they participate at this year’s edition of the World Series tournament set for December in Midrand, South Africa.

The NSQC is a series of televised quizzes that test high school students’ knowledge of science, maths, history, literature and African facts, as well as general knowledge.

The event also celebrates academic excellence in the country.

