NRZ special steam train for lovers

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), through its rail leisure unit, has organised a Valentine’s Day sashay steam train to offer lovers a special treat tomorrow from Harare to Somerby, near Norton.

NRZ public relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said the 2018 Valentine’s Day sashay is the first of several steam train excursions planned by rail leisure this year.

“The steam train will give lovers an opportunity to express their love in a special way on the shores of Lake Chivero,” he said.

“Although targeted at lovers, the setting will also be conducive for families.

“After disembarking from the train, passengers will be taken to Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary, where they can enjoy an array of activities such as bird viewing, boat cruising, swimming and fishing.”

Entry fees into the sanctuary are included in the train fare.

Maravanyika said the Valentine’s Day sashay is becoming an annual event, with a similar run having been done successfully last year in Bulawayo.

“Rail leisure promotes domestic tourism using steam locos and museum coaches, which have been preserved to ensure quality and comfortable rides for passengers.

“Steam loco runs are special because very few remain in running condition across the world and riding on one is an experience of a lifetime not only for rail enthusiasts, but for people who enjoy doing things differently,” he said.

Maravanyika said NRZ steam locos attract tourists from overseas every year and the rail utility is using the Valentine’s Day sashay to ensure locals enjoy their heritage at affordable rates, adding that interested passengers can have their reservations done at the Harare Railway Station.

The fare for the Valentine’s Day sashay is $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Lunch is optional and costs between $4 and $25 and passengers may take their own meals.

A cash bar will be available on the train.

