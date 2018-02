The singer has launched a new fan app and that is where you can keep up with her and her family.

A new day, a new ‘something’ is launched by a celebrity. Ciara and her football player husband, Russell Wilson have a new app called Trace Me. On the app you get behind the scenes footage of the singer, her family and exclusive intimate moments like the open letter she wrote to her baby girl.

See the first picture of Sienna: how cute are those chubby cheeks?

[embedded content]

[embedded content]