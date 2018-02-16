UZ Boss Levi Nyagura Arrested For Abuse Of Office Over Grace Mugabe PhD

Prof Levi Nyagura

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The charges stem from a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree which was awarded to the former first lady Grace Mugabe by the UZ’s Faculty of Social Studies Department of Sociology in 2014.

The degree attracted intense criticism and speculation after claims that Grace did not defend her thesis, let alone write one and that she did not take the required period of time to complete it.

Nyagura who has been defiant about the degree has gone as far as threatening lecturers with dismissal for disowning and challenging the awarding of the degree. He was picked up earlier today by ZACC and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Grace was awarded the degree when her husband, former president Robert Mugabe was the chancellor of all state universities while current Minister of Environment, Water and Climate and Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.

According to the “Brief Circumstances” on the Police Report:

The accused person recommended the conferring of a doctor of p[hiolosophy degree to Grace Marufu Mugabe without the approval of the University Council and Senate Committee.

Ironically, ZACC had previously said that it was not investigating the awarding of the degree, despite acknowledging that they received the complaint. Last month, Nyagura’s tenure as Vice Chancellor was extended by another two years despite intense calls for him to be fired for bringing the university’s reputation into disrepute

Like this: Like Loading...