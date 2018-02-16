Breaking: Grace Mugabe degree fallout: Nyagura arrested

THE furore over former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s “dubious” PhD degree awarded by the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 has claimed its first scalp after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the country’s highest institution of learning’s Vice-Chancellor Levy Nyagura.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Nyagura was picked up late today by Zacc officials and will appear in court tommorrow.

“We picked him up and took him into custody, where he will stay overnight. He will appear in court tomorrow (today) on charges of abuse of office,” Zacc spokesperson Phylis Chikundura said.

Nyagura and another lecturer and former Sociology department chairman, Claude Mararike, who reportedly masqueraded as Grace’s supervisor, have been under investigation over how the degree was awarded.

More details to follow…

