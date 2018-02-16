Tweets by top politicians, clerics

TB Joshua

@SCOANTBJoshua

We at Emmanuel TV and The Synagogue Church Of All Nations offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Morgan Tsvangirai and the nation of Zimbabwe. It is important to realise that the manner in which a person dies does not matter; what counts is the life you live.

British politician Boris Johnson

@BorisJohnson

Morgan Tsvangirai represented courage and determination in the face of oppression, and gave ordinary Zimbabweans faith to believe in the future. He was one of the bravest political leaders of his time and will be sadly missed.

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe

@DrThoko_Khupe

1/2 RIP @mrtsvangirai. It has been 26 years since I first worked with you in 1992. From the trenches of the trade union movement of ZCTU to serving as your deputy president in the MDC for the past 12 years, I can truly say you, Mr President, are a true democrat.

2/2 @mrtsvangirai was a gallant son of the soil who defeated the Zanu PF regime for the first time against all odds and gave a better life to all Zimbabweans. He shall be sorely missed but never forgotten. May his gallant soul rest in eternal peace.

@TamukaKagoro77

#AfricanLivesMatter This is an instruction to MDC-T leaders. For the next few days, I don’t want to hear about your fights or ambitions. We, the Class of 99, shall bury our comrade in peace and your childish games will not disturb this adult process!

VP Constantino Chiwenga

@gen_chiwenga

We are saddened by the death of MT, we will sit and see how Zimbabweans can honour that Great son of the soil.

Norton MP Temba P Mliswa (independent)

@TembaMliswa

Although he has been unwell we are in shock at the passing of Tsvangirai, a true democrat who fearlessly stood up to the Mugabe regime and was an inspiration to many. Although we may have differed politically I held a deep respect for MT. My condolences to his family. MHDSRIEP

Prof Jonathan Moyo (Zanu PF)

@ProfJNMoyo

A people’s hero inspires supporters and challenges detractors to make a better society. As such a hero, #MorganTsvangirai enabled deeply divided Zimbabweans to see the link and difference between hard won #INDEPENDENCE & #DEMOCRACY; based on free, fair and credible elections. #RIPSave

EU ambassador Philippe Van Damme

@P_VanDamme_EU

It was a great honour and privilege to have known Morgan Tsvangirai. Rest in peace and let your legacy not be betrayed

MDC leader Welshman Ncube

@Welshman_Ncube

Devastated! Numb!

Tweets by top politicians, clerics : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...