MDC mourns brave, courageous Tsvangirai

The MDC is devastated by the passing of MDC-T president, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai who succumbed to a battle with colon cancer in South Africa on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Welshman Ncube

MDC president

Our sincerest condolences to his wife Elizabeth Macheka-Tsvangirai, his children, the rest of the Tsvangirai family, the MDC-T leadership and membership in its entirety, as well as the leadership of the MDC Alliance at all levels.

We pray that the Lord grants the Tsvangirai family the courage and strength to accept that Morgan ran his race and now rests with the angels.

Their pain is our collective pain. We pray too that the Lord guides the MDC-T towards unity, tolerance, compassion and empathy, the qualities which Morgan Tsvangirai embodied.

We have lost a brother, a leader, an icon, a man of the people. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life of courage, humility and service to the working people of our beloved country.

Without doubt, the country has lost one of the most iconic, distinguished and charismatic leaders of our time. We are truly the poorer without him.

President Tsvangirai, steadfastly steered the turbulent ship of opposition politics in Zimbabwe since 1999 up until the time of his passing yesterday.

His devotion and unwavering sense of service to the nation and its people, the painful sacrifices he went through, unjust trials, imprisonment, vilification, abuse, harassment, beatings and torture endeared him to the common man. He understood the masses and the masses understood him. Such was the man.

MDC remembers gallant, colossal Tsvangirai as a man whose immense contribution to Zimbabwe’s democratic struggle is written in blood and pain.

As the MDC family we are consoled by the fact that by the time of his death he had brought us back together and convinced all of us that unity was the only way to place ourselves at the service of the people.

However, we shall forever be guided by his vision for a free, fair and prosperous Zimbabwe.

We honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family, the MDC-T, the MDC Alliance and the entire nation.

Morgan leaves a legacy of courage, selfless service, humility, unity and empathetic servant leadership. We will miss him.

Go well Save, you fought a good fight. May you find in death the peace that eluded you in life. May your soul rest in peace with the angels.

MDC mourns brave, courageous Tsvangirai : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

