LATEST: Zimbabwean drama series on Zambezi Magic

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent

A Zimbabwean film commissioned by DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel premiered on the channel on Valentine’s Day, further enhancing the country’s status as a growing motion picture producing nation.

Love Is Not Enough is a drama created by Light Image Productions, starring Michael Ruwizhi, Charlene Mangweni and Bathabile Dlamini, and was commissioned by Zambezi Magic as part of a set of 10 Zimbabwean films to be aired on the channel in coming months.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the screening of Love Is Not Enough would not only give an international platform to the film and its creative and production team, but would also enhance Zimbabwe’s status within the field of film production.

“Zambezi Magic has been created to offer Zimbabwean producers a chance to platform local productions and for the promotion of the wealth of creative and technical talent that we know exists throughout the country. So we are excited to see this commissioned film having its premiere on Valentine’s Day, and we look forward to this as being the start of what could be boom period for Zimbabwean content on this major international showcase,” she said.

Love Is Not Enough is an emotional drama that is aimed at mature audiences.

@rumbie_mbewe

