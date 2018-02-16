JUST IN: Swimming championships start

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

OVER 200 swimmers from country’s four swimming provinces converge at the City Pool today (Friday) as the 2018 Senior National Swimming Championships begin.

Swimmers from Matabeleland, Mashonaland, Mashonaland Country Districts and Masvingo will be battling it out for national honours for the next five days where national records are expected to tumble and new talent emerge.

Matabeleland Swimming Board spokesman, Thomas Werret said they are ready to host the event with the pool in a pristine condition and expected good competition despite the rainy weather.

“The weather is not much of a concern to us although it may be cloudy and raining, we will only get worried if there is too much lightening as it will affect swimmers.

“We have the equipment that will tell us any expected lightening and if it becomes too much we will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the swimmers,” he said.

Werret said as Matabeleland they are ready to wrestle the championship from Mashonaland.

He said the swimmers have been doing well and expects records to be broken with personal bests being made.

Werret however remained cautious saying in swimming surprises can happen.

Matabeleland last week released a team of 61 swimmers set to represent the province at the championships.

The team that is being captained by Dale Bruce (boys) and Siduduziwe Mswabuki (girls) includes swimmers such as Deon Omphile (15), Deni Cyprianos (16), Jasper Mpofu (15), Wandile Banda (16), Lindiwe Bhebhe (15), Riana Rollo (15), Dale Bruce (18), Liam O’Hara (17), Quintin Tayali (17),

Tsepang Ndlovu (14), Nathan Ngwenya (13), Codie Selman (13), Temwani Chibiya (14), Ngosika Onovo (13), Timea Schultz (13), Jade Chicksen (12), Caitlin O’Donnell (12), and Onye Onovo (11) among others.

Today proceedings with the boys and girls 400m freestyle finals in the evening while tomorrow morning there are heats in the 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 200m mixed relays.

@rasmthembo

