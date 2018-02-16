Desmond Tutu severs ties with Oxfam over sex scandal

The South African Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has become the latest high-profile personality to end his ties with Oxfam after the charity was his with sexual misconduct claims.

He is stepping down from his role as an ambassador for the charity.

“The Archbishop is deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality involving humanitarian workers linked to the charity,” said a statement from his office in South Africa.

Revelations over the past week have prompted the British government to re-evaluate its relationship with the charity.

Oxfam staff in Chad are alleged to have used prostitutes in the charity’s premises in 2006, according to UK newspaper The Observer, claims that Oxfam said it could not corroborate.

