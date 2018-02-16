Tsvangirai’s successor named in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party has appointed an acting president following the death of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who passed away last night after a long illness.

Nelson Chamisa, the party’s former deputy, was nominated as interim president as hundreds of party supporters gathered outside the headquarters today to grieve and celebrate Mr Tsvangirai’s life.

The party said they had lost 65-year-old Tsvangirai at a crucial period, just months from elections.

But even as they mourn, a feud over who should succeed Tsvangirai as leader.

One vice-president – Elias Mudzuri – and several senior party members were absent from the national executive meeting.

Details of when the late leader’s body will return to Zimbabwe remain sketchy.

