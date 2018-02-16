Zimsec suspends top executives

SEVEN top officials at the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) were sent on forced leave yesterday to allow for an audit into leakages of question papers at the public examinations body.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Zimsec came under the spotlight last week after it ordered all “O” Level students who sat for the 2017 English Language Paper 2 to be re-examined today following reports that the question paper had leaked prior to the examination date.

The decision was, however, quashed by the High Court on Wednesday, leaving Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima with egg on the face.

Zimsec board chairperson Eddie Mwenje confirmed yesterday that the suspensions were meant to allow for a forensic audit into the examinations management system.

“We want to do an audit so we have sent them on leave,” he said without divulging more details.

In a statement, Mwenje said Zimsec director Esau Nhandara and his deputy John Maramba had been suspended pending retirement from the examinations body, while human resources assistant director Joyman Thabete was sent on three months’ leave pending leaving Zimsec.

Five other top officials were sent on indefinite leave pending audit of the examinations system.

These are Ellen Machingaidze (test development, research and evaluation assistant director), Vutelani Mguni (examinations administration assistant director), Victor Kadenge (ICT assistant director) and Zipora Muzenda (finance assistant director).

“In order to ensure an uninterrupted flow of business at Zimsec, the board has appointed Dr (Lazarus) Nembaware as acting director with immediate effect. Mrs (Tendai) Marufu, the current corporate affairs secretary, has been appointed acting deputy director and head of human resources and administration,” Mwenje said.

He added that the board also appointed Constance Chinonzo as ICT assistant director, Ebba Masiri (test development, research and evaluation assistant director) and Bright Dzinotyiwei as examinations administration assistant director.

Harare engages minister over town clerk post CSO launches BVR campaign in Umzingwane Bloodbath in ZRP Grain reserves adequate: Millers Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800 Mudzi, Rushinga’s story on hunger alleviation and water harvesting

Like this: Like Loading...