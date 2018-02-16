DYNAMOS IN CHAFA FIX

DYNAMOS could be left in the cold in their pursuit of defensive midfielder Devon Chafa , who appears to be reneging on his promise to sign for the Glamour Boys.

BY HENRY MHARA

Chafa is a free agent after his contract with Caps United expired at the end of the year, and while he has been training with the Green Machine, who have also shown interest to retain him, Dynamos had laid claim to reaching an agreement with the highly-rated player.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa on Thursday last week publicly stated that his club were close in reaching a deal with Chafa, who they had earmarked to replace Tichaona Chipunza.

So desperate are Dynamos to rope in the midfielder that they have even left a slot in the squad specifically for him.

However, it’s Mutasa’s team who could be the biggest loser after it emerged yesterday that Chafa had cut off communication with the Dynamos leadership after receiving interest from Zambian side Buildcon.

“The discussions we had with him earlier were very promising and he had even promised to attend our training sessions this week. He had made his proposals which the club was ready to meet, but surprisingly, he is no longer forthcoming,” Mutasa said.

Tatenda Dzumbunu, who had been having trials at the club hoping to fill that only remaining slot, was let go as DeMbare were hopeful that they would get their man.

It looks like Chafa’s head has been turned by the interest that has developed from Buildcon, a wealthy Ndola-based club who have been on a massive recruitment drive, acquiring players from across the continent.

Chafa’s handler Gibson Mahachi yesterday confirmed that the Zambian club, who are currently in the country for friendly matches against local sides, had made contact with him.

“Buildcon have expressed their interest, but we haven’t met them. They have sent their communication through an e-mail so we are waiting for them to make an offer which should come anytime,” Mahachi said.

“We will do what is best for the player. I will sit down with him and see what he wants because it’s always good to do what is in the best interests of the player.”

The Soccer Star of the Year finalist, who returned from a two-week trial stint in Egypt recently, trained with Caps United yesterday.

However, he has been dragging his feet in committing to the side despite agreeing terms with the club as he waited for Dynamos, which appeared his preferred destination, before Buildcon came into the picture.

Chafa was part of the all-conquering Dynamos squad from 2011 where they won the league title four consecutive times before moving to How Mine where he spent one season.

He then retraced his footsteps back to Harare to join Caps United, helping the team to a league title and the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

If he fails to sign, Dynamos will be short in the holding midfield department with young Gift Saunyama the only recognisable anchorman left at the club after the departure of Chipunza, who joined Ngezi Platinum Stars last month.

Defenders Obey Mwerahari and returning Blessing Moyo have also been used in the position before, but Mutasa had been hoping to get a natural man for the post and had identified Chafa.

DYNAMOS IN CHAFA FIX : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...