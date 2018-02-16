Chidavaenzi to launch sixth title

AWARD-WINNING novelist and NewsDay Features & Lifestyle Editor Phillip Chidavaenzi is set to launch his sixth publication — Give Me Souls, Or I Die! — at Clinton House in Harare tomorrow.

Chidavaenzi said the book was meant to be used as a soul-winning handbook for Christians keen to fulfil the great commission.

“The book is a multi-purpose tool,” Chidavaenzi said: “Apart from providing the reader with information on how they can do evangelism, it also helps believers to understand the importance of soul winning and to provoke that hunger for evangelism.”

The novelist-cum journalist said the book was targeted not only at ministers of the gospel, but at all believers as well because the instruction to win souls into the kingdom of God was given to all believers and not just preachers.

“But I believe it is important for pastors and preachers to have this book because they can also use it to teach their congregations about soul winning,” he said.

“I am hoping that this book will torch a soul winning revival. This has never been more needful than it is now,” he said.

Chidavaenzi has written three inspirational novels— The Haunted Trail (2006), The Ties that Bind (2015) and The Latter Rain (2016) — and two spiritual titles, The Gospel of Grace: From the Old to the New Testament (2016) and Walking in the Spirit (2017).

The Haunted Trail scooped the National Arts Merit Award in the Outstanding First Published Creative Work category in 2007, while The Ties that Bind and The Latter Rain were nominated for the Best Fiction award in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Chidavaenzi who serves as a pastor at Voice of Triumph Ministries, said the official launch, which will be held from 1 to 4pm was open to any interested parties.

