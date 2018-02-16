A 63-YEAR-OLD Marange man who caressed the private parts of his six-year-old niece was yesterday slapped with a one year jail term by Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The accused, from Chikwariro village under Chief Marange, had denied the charge of indecent assault while admitting to fondling the minor’s breasts.

In passing judgment, Mahwe suspended four months of the sentence on condition that the accused would not commit the same offence in the next five years.

Another eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service at the local clinic.

It was the State case that sometime in September last year, the accused, taking advantage of the absence of the complainant’s parents, got inside the house and found her sitting on the floor.

He then sat next to her and touched her private parts.

The complainant informed her brother who in turn told their mother, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Mathew Chimutunga prosecuted.

Man gets 1 year for fondling 6-year-old niece : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...