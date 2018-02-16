AAT appoints new boss for Vic Falls Safari Lodge

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) hospitality group has appointed Dustin Kennedy as general manager of its Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate.

He took over the reins on Monday, replacing Jonathan Hudson who left the group in October.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

AAT chairman, Dave Glynn, said Kennedy’s experience would boost the hospitality group.

“His 5-star experience in Zanzibar together with a host of experience in the hotel industry in many countries makes him ideally qualified for our existing needs and aspirations for AAT going forward. We look forward to his positive impact,” Glynn said.

Kennedy said it was an honour to be joining the hospitality group.

“This is a lifelong goal achieved, and I intend to use my 16 years of international hospitality experience and knowledge to assist in ensuring that we are providing our guests with the most memorable experiences the region has to offer,” he said.

Kennedy was born in a family involved in the hospitality and tourism business in Zimbabwe, and has wide experience in management roles in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Dubai and Zanzibar, after working up through the ranks from his early 20s.

AAT said Kennedy has known the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate, and many of the staff too, since it was built in the early 1990s, and has closely followed all developments that have taken place.

A passionate hotelier with a keen sense for the “guest experience” and well-known to the travel trade in the region, Kennedy joins AAT at an exciting time of growth and potential for the tourism sector in Zimbabwe after a very positive 2017.

