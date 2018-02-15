JUST IN: Zim face Nepal in Cricket World Cup Qualifier opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S opponents in their International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier opening match at Queens Sports Club have been confirmed as Nepal.

On Thursday, Nepal lost by seven runs to United Arab Emirates in the final of the ICC World Cricket League Division Two in Windhoek, Namibia. This means that the Asians join host nation Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Scotland in group B of the Qualifier. Matches for this particular pool will be played at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club from 4 to 12 March.

Zimbabwe open the tournament with a clash against Nepal who actually finished on top of the log in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two with four wins from five matches. Nepal went on to lose to second placed UAE in the final.

UAE will play in group A with their opponents being West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands and Papua New Guinea. Fixtures for this pool will take place at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians in the capital city.

The conclusion of the ICC World Cricket League Division Two ensured that the 10-team lineup is complete for the Qualifier. From the 10, only two countries, those who will contest the final at Harare Sports Club on 25 March will book a place at next year’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in England.

Zimbabwe’s fixtures in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sunday, 4 March –Zimbabwe v Nepal (Queens Sports Club),

Tuesday, 6 March –Zimbabwe v Afghanistan (Queens Sports Club)

Saturday, 10 March –Zimbabwe v Hong Kong (Queens Sports Club)

Monday, 12 March – Zimbabwe v Scotland (Bulawayo Athletic Club)

