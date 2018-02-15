Heads roll at Zimsec

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council has sent its management on forced leave with immediate effect to allow an audit to take place uninterrupted.

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement at a press conference in Harare today.

“The Zimsec Board takes this opportunity to assure its valued stakeholders that the examination board is totally committed to the elimination of all forms of examination malpractice and is currently in the process of thoroughly auditing its examination systems,” he said.

“To facilitate the aforesaid thorough audit of the examination system, the board has asked the director, deputy director and five assistant directors to go on leave with immediate effect.”

Those sent on leave pending retirement are the director Mr Esau Nhandara and deputy director Mr J. Maramba. Assistant director human resources Mr J. Thabete was given three months leave pending him leaving Zimsec while assistant director test development and research evaluation Mrs Mashingaidze, assistant director examinations administration Mr V. T Mguni, assistant director ICT Mr V. Kadenge, assistant director finance Ms Z. Muzenda are now on indefinite leave pending audit of the examination system.

