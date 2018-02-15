LATEST: Cyril Ramaphosa elected President of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected President of the Republic of South Africa unopposed.

Ramaphosa’s election comes a day after Jacob Zuma tendered his resignation following pressure from his party, the African National Congress.

Ramaphosa’s candidacy was nominated by ANC backbencher Patrick Maesela and seconded by his colleague‚ Joan Fubbs.

None of the opposition parties nominated a presidential candidate.

Ramaphosa was congratulated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who presided over the election and was later on sworn in as the country’s President.

Ramaphosa will the deliver the state of the nation address scheduled to take place on Friday at 7pm.-Sowetan.co.za

