Ajay Gupta – one of the three brothers accused of using their friendship with Jacob Zuma to wield enormous political influence – is a “fugitive from justice”, South Africa’s chief prosecutor said.

BBC

Shaun Abrahams, head of South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, said Ajay had failed to hand himself in when asked.

“I’ve been advised by my prosecuting team that Mr. Ajay Gupta is a fugitive from justice,” he told Reuters. He did not provide further details.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, including Ajay’s nephew Varun.

They have all denied all charges.

Three other people are out the country, including two Indian nationals, police said earlier.

