Herald Reporter

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who died in South Africa last night has been accorded a state assisted funeral, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of the Criminal Investigations Department new headquarters in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said Government would assist in every possible way to ensure a dignified send off for Mr Tsvangirai.

“We will make a state assisted funeral,” he said.