Chamisa says he has been appointed acting President; again

MDC Deputy President Nelson Chamisa

MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa is now the party’s de facto leader after being appointed Acting President for the next 12 months.

Chamisa takes over from the veteran leader, Morgan Tsvangirai who passed on last night, after succumbing to colon cancer in South Africa. Chamisa had been involved in a power tussle with co-vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe, with all three insisting that they were the rightful acting president in Tsvangirai’s absence.

Chamisa was appointed by the party’s national council although the two other vice presidents did not attend the meeting. Chamisa claimed that Mudzuri did not attend the meeting despite being notified while Khupe is still on her way to Harare. Chamisa vowed to win the forthcoming elections for his late mentor.

Said Chamisa

Tsvangirai’s legacy is in safe hands at all party levels. We will communicate everything to respect the family’s wishes We are in a leadership crisis and the deliberations being made are eliminating all the noise. So we had to step in quickly to deal with the leadership crisis. Vice-president Elias Mudzuri was aware of this meeting and am not sure why he is not in here, and Madam Khupe is making her way to Harare from Bulawayo

Like this: Like Loading...