Jacob Zuma resigns

President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa last night during a televised address to the nation. “I resign as president of the Republic with immediate effect,” he said.

In his speech, Cde Zuma emphasised that “no leader should seek an easy way out simply because they could not face life at the end of their term without the perks that come with their political office”.

“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment. They are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president.

“I’ve served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land, but when I accepted the deployment I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land, the Constitution,” he said.

The announcement came despite his initial refusal to resign, even in the face of a no-confidence vote supported by his own party.

Yesterday morning, the ANC parliamentary caucus met and agreed to support the Economic Freedom Fighters’ motion for a vote of no confidence after Zuma refused to resign – despite being recalled by the ANC’s national executive committee on Tuesday.

Shortly after the ANC caucus meeting, a defiant Zuma gave a live television interview to the SABC where he defended himself and rejected the attempt by the ANC’s top leadership to remove him from his position. – The Herald/Times Live

