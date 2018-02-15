Barcelona motivates Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza will be banking on home support as he seeks to emulate Barcelona’s Uefa Champions League spectacular comeback, as the Zvishavane side host Angolan side Desportivo D’ Agosto in the Caf Champions League second leg of the preliminary round at Mandava Stadium next Wednesday.

By Sports Reporter

The Spanish giants staged one of the biggest comeback stories in world football last season when they overturned a 5-0 first leg defeat to PSG to win 6-0 in the return leg and progressed to the next stage of the competition.

And Mapeza believes his men, who were thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Luanda, can use their home support and overturn the deficit.

“We will go home and correct the mistakes we made in Luanda. We will psyche up the players. You never know in football.

Barcelona were beaten 5-0 by PSG, but they went on to win 6-0 at the Nou Camp to advance. That is what the game of football is all about,” Mapeza said.

FC Platinum have previously participated in the African safari, but failed to make a mark, bowing out in the first round in their maiden appearance in 2012.

In 2015, they took part in the Caf Confederation Cup, with Mapeza in charge, but their performance wasn’t any better.

They appear to be in the same situation as before, as they need to outscore the Angolans to go through to the next round.

However, with Mapeza’s attack looking blunt, it seems like the Pure Platinum Play are once again staring an early exit from the prestigious tournament.

Should FC Platinum manage to overturn the deficit, they will meet the winner between Bidvest Wits of South Africa and Pamplemousse of Mauritius.

