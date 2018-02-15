Value your customers, businesses told

LOCAL companies should take the concept of customer is king seriously in order to improve dwindling revenues and profits, the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ), has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

CCAZ southern region sales and marketing officer, Kennedy Chimbare told NewsDay that companies still disregarding customers’ powers “should start shifting focus towards service excellence, lest they be left lagging behind the conceptual shift and go under”.

“The concept of customer is king should be engraved in organisations in order to ensure that their customers emotionally connect with their brands. Organisations should understand that customers – and not products and services – are the source of all revenue and profits,” Chimbare said.

He said there were no results inside the organisation’s walls other than customer satisfaction and companies could no longer minimise the importance that customer satisfaction and loyalty play in virtually every aspect of business operations.

In a bid to promote a culture of service excellence in Zimbabwean corporates, CCAZ in partnership with the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, Chartered Institute of Customer Management and the ministry of Tourism and Hospitality will host the second edition of the service excellence awards for the southern region business community in Bulawayo on March 16.

The awards will run under the theme, Celebrate success, Inspire Excellence.

Chimbare said the awards are meant to complement government’s efforts of promoting a culture of service excellence and upholding customer service standards and values, which are key ingredients for economic and social transformation of the country.

