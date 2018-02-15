Govt to set up China Culture Centre

SPORT, Arts and Recreation minister Kazembe Kazembe recently said the government is set to establish a China Culture Centre in Harare, where the two country’s diverse cultures would be learnt.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Kazembe made the announcement last week at the China Spring Festival Show to celebrate Chinese New Year at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

“My ministry’s arts, culture and heritage policy seeks to create an environment where creative and cultural industries thrive as sources of employment and livelihoods throughout its value chain,” he said.

“This is why I look forward to Zimbabwe-Chinese co-operation towards the realisation of a China Culture Centre in Zimbabwe here in Harare.”

Kazembe said the process of acquiring land for the building of the centre had already begun.

“The centre will include, but is not limited to, state-of-the-art facilities for indoor sport, arts and recreation. This centre will be used by the artistes and people from both our nations, where languages and cultures of China and Zimbabwe will be learnt,” he said.

Kazembe said cultural exchanges in sport, arts and recreation was important in cementing Zimbabwe-China relations, especially in this new political dispensation.

He said providing creative spaces and platforms shape possibilities for local youths to get transformed, as they come together to share and learn from each other.

Guests at the concert, hosted by the China-Africa International Exchange and Research Centre, in conjunction with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation and supported by The Embassy of China in Zimbabwe, were entertained by DreamStar Arts Troupe and songstress Cindy Munyavi.

