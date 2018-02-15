Tin Tin in ZiFM comeback

RADIO and television personality Tinopona Katsande, popularly known as Tin Tin, is set to rejoin ZiFM Stereo this Sunday after she was dismissed in 2013 when her ex-boyfriend leaked her pornographic video.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The former ZiFM Breakfast Show hostess successfully challenged the station’s decision to fire her in 2014, arguing the sex tape was shot before her employment.

She will be live on Formation-Set the Trend every Sunday from 2100hrs to midnight.

Tin Tin described the show as energy-laden, with a feel of a television talk show that would address a lot of men’s misconceptions about the modern-day cosmopolitan and independent women.

Tin Tin said she was very ecstatic to be re-joining ZiFM after being dismissed five years.

“I’m very excited. It’s like getting a new and latest phone upgrade. I am ecstatic to be returning to radio. That’s my other home and family,” she said.

ZiFM station manager Tonderai Katsande confirmed her return, saying: “Yes, she is. She will be doing a Sunday show between 2100 and 0000 hours.”

Tin Tin expressed optimism that her programme would attract more listeners.

“I am eager to see how old and faithful listeners and the new will take the revived Tin Tin. I am now older, wiser, a mother and more grounded woman, so my appeal is definitely to a wider audience both in attitude and content,” she said.

Tin Tin said she was devastated by what had happened.

“Being fired for something I literally had no control over, as far as my private and sensitive material going public, was concerned was devastating, especially considering I was a dominant female brand at the station then and I was doing a fantastic job,” she said.

