Council plans to light up Nyika growth point

NYIKA growth point will, for the first time since independence, have streets lights, after the Bikita Rural District Council invited tenders for the project.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Chief executive officer Peter Chibi said council has already invited tenders for the project.

“We are looking for companies to resurface our 2km road in Duma residential area, as well as install our first street lights.

We have already advertised and we hope work will begin soon. The streets lights will be solar-powered, and we also hope that will be economic.

“The first phase of street lights is targeting the entrance to roads into Nyika growth point. I mean all the roads that lead to the rank and the other one that leads to the Roman Catholic Church,” he said.

Chibi said they will also resurface all the main roads in Duma. Council has also refurbished all roads in the central business district. Ward 13 councillor, Cuthbert Nyangara said: “Residents are happy with new developments and are showing great support. I thank them all and say keep up the spirit of development. I also thank all the councillors for their hard and commitment.”

Duma Residents Ratepayers’ Association could not be reached for comment at the time of going to Press.

