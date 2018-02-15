Android Lollipop most popular among Zimbabweans

Most Zimbabweans are migrating towards using gadgets running Android 5.1 lollipop more than any other Android Operating System (OS), an independent web analytics company, Statcounter has said.

Used by 23,77% of Zimbabweans, Lollipop tops the list on the Zimbabwean market of Android compatible gadgets.

Tailing lollipop is 4.4 Kitkat grabbing 21,6% of the market followed by 6.0 Marshmallow found among 20,1% of Zimbabweans.

Android version 7.0 Nougat has a mere 7,71% of Zimbabweans while 5.0 Lollipop is at 6,31%.

Once upon a time when Android phones hit the streets of Zimbabwe was 2.3 Gingerbread it was the most popular Android version but due to Zimbabweans slowly migrating from devices running on this OS, it now holds 4, 92 of the Zimbabwean market.

This exodus could probably due to the fact that WhatsApp the most popular application will be phased off phones running on this OS.

Moreover, most games and applications have ceased support for their products on Android Gingerbread.

