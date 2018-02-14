How Zimbabweans Have Reacted To Morgan Tsvangirai’s Death

Staff Reporter
5

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65. The news was confirmed by one of his deputy presidents Elias Mudzuri on Twitter this evening. His wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai also confirmed the sad development. Tsvangirai had been in and out of hospital after revealing to the world that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter to Tsvangirai’s demise:

Patson Dzamara@DrPatson

You fought a good fight my President, the people’s President. We shall forever be grateful to you for your selfless service to our country. Thank you and go well people’s President @MTsvangirai.

Munashe Gondongwe@munashenash

SAD NEWS coming in, MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai has passed on in Hospital.

May His Soul Rest In Peace. We respect you for the part you played in Zimbabwe!#Twimbos #263Chat #Zimbabwe #Zimbabwean

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

He is gone. A brave man, a defiant democrat, a people’s hero.

Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼@Wamagaisa

It’s a dark day. Morgan Tsvangirai lost his brave battle with cancer this evening.

The heart breaks with pain.

It was a rare privilege and an honour to have the confidence of this icon of the democratic struggle. My thoughts are with his family #RIPMorganTsvangirai

 · Canterbury, England
Also read:

  • 5 things you probably didn’t know about Morgan Tsvangirai

  • Morgan Tsvangirai: Timeline of the brave icon of Zimbabwe’s opposition #Obituary

Fadzayi Mahere@advocatemahere

Rest in power, @mrtsvangirai. Thank you for forging the path and blazing the trail in the struggle for democracy. Forever in our hearts! The Yellow Campaign salutes this hero of Zimbabwe.

Nqaba Matshazi@nqabamatshazi

Morgan Tsvangirai will always be synonymous with the battle for democracy in Zimbabwe, some mistakes were made along the way, but his heart was always in the right place. RIP Tsvangirai

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Shepherd Magovanyika@Govaz8

Opposition politics will never be the same RIP

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Tafadzwa Kwesu@tkwesu

He fought a tough battle …MHSRIP

Ashline Mpofu 🇿🇼@lavhu

Fambai zvakanaka Save #Zimbabwe #263Chat

Welshman Ncube@Welshman_Ncube

Devastated! Numb!

#ThisFlag E Mawarire

@PastorEvanLive

Morgan Tsvangirai, A doyen of democracy and justice in our time. Thank you for making it possible for people like me to find the courage to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, HATICHADA, HATICHATYA. Zimbabwe owes you a great debt. REST IN POWER mukuru #RIPMorganTsvangirai hambani kahle

