How Zimbabweans Have Reacted To Morgan Tsvangirai’s Death

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65. The news was confirmed by one of his deputy presidents Elias Mudzuri on Twitter this evening. His wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai also confirmed the sad development. Tsvangirai had been in and out of hospital after revealing to the world that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter to Tsvangirai’s demise:

View image on Twitter Patson Dzamara @DrPatson You fought a good fight my President, the people’s President. We shall forever be grateful to you for your selfless service to our country. Thank you and go well people’s President @MTsvangirai. 127

47 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter Munashe Gondongwe @munashenash SAD NEWS coming in, MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai has passed on in Hospital. May His Soul Rest In Peace. We respect you for the part you played in Zimbabwe!#Twimbos #263Chat #Zimbabwe #Zimbabwean 1

See Munashe Gondongwe’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba He is gone. A brave man, a defiant democrat, a people’s hero. 176

90 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Alex T Magaisa @Wamagaisa It’s a dark day. Morgan Tsvangirai lost his brave battle with cancer this evening. The heart breaks with pain. It was a rare privilege and an honour to have the confidence of this icon of the democratic struggle. My thoughts are with his family #RIPMorganTsvangirai 2,290

2,035 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Also read:

5 things you probably didn’t know about Morgan Tsvangirai

Morgan Tsvangirai: Timeline of the brave icon of Zimbabwe’s opposition #Obituary

View image on Twitter Fadzayi Mahere @advocatemahere Rest in power, @mrtsvangirai. Thank you for forging the path and blazing the trail in the struggle for democracy. Forever in our hearts! The Yellow Campaign salutes this hero of Zimbabwe. 1,169

608 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Nqaba Matshazi @nqabamatshazi Morgan Tsvangirai will always be synonymous with the battle for democracy in Zimbabwe, some mistakes were made along the way, but his heart was always in the right place. RIP Tsvangirai 430

203 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba He is gone. A brave man, a defiant democrat, a people’s hero. Shepherd Magovanyika @Govaz8 Opposition politics will never be the same RIP 10

See Shepherd Magovanyika’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Brezh Malaba @BrezhMalaba He is gone. A brave man, a defiant democrat, a people’s hero. Tafadzwa Kwesu @tkwesu He fought a tough battle …MHSRIP 3

See Tafadzwa Kwesu’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ashline Mpofu @lavhu Fambai zvakanaka Save #Zimbabwe #263Chat 2

See Ashline Mpofu ‘s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Welshman Ncube @Welshman_Ncube Devastated! Numb! 135

76 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter #ThisFlag E Mawarire ✔@PastorEvanLive Morgan Tsvangirai, A doyen of democracy and justice in our time. Thank you for making it possible for people like me to find the courage to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, HATICHADA, HATICHATYA. Zimbabwe owes you a great debt. REST IN POWER mukuru #RIPMorganTsvangirai hambani kahle 1,349

671 people are talking about this

Like this: Like Loading...