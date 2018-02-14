Mackie set for triathlon showcase

STAR ATTRACTION . . . South African triathlete Cindy Schwulst is set to grace this year’s high-profile Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup in Nyanga on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda in BULAWAYO

VETERAN Zimbabwean triathlete Rory Mackie is the latest entrant in this year’s Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup in Nyanga on Saturday.

Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe will officially open the big event, which is being used to showcase the country, on Friday.

The 36-year-old Mackie joins Gideon Benade (19) as the only Zimbabwean elite men for the annual event. Mackie and Benade are the first Zimbabweans to take part in the Troutbeck event since former Olympian Christopher Felgate last competed in 2012.

Mackie last competed in Troutbeck in April 2006 when he finished second to South African Erhard Wolfaardt. His last international recorded race was in August of the same year when he competed in the Mombasa International Triathlon Union African Cup and emerged fourth.

Reports in January 2007 indicated that Mackie had quit as a professional triathlete, almost seven years after taking the local triathlon scene by storm. He attributed his decision to a troublesome shoulder injury, which he sustained after being attacked by an elephant in November 2003.

With Jonathan Zipf of Germany having withdrawn, the elite men start list remains at 16. As was the case last year, defending champions are not taking part in Troutbeck.

German-born Jonas Schomburg, the elite men’s winner in 2017, and women’s champion Aoi Kuramoto of Japan are not competing this year.

Zimbabwe Triathlon Union president Rick Fulton said international triathletes will arrive in the country from today and will be driven to Nyanga on the same day.

The Troutbeck event has had Africa Triathlon Cup status for 11 years, making it the longest running competition on the African continent.

Schomburg lived up to his pre-event favourite tag last year when he beat dark horse, Namibian Jean Paul Burger, who came second, and Stimmel of Germany (third).

Schomburg pocketed $750, Burger ($500) and Stimmel ($250). With Schomburg not taking part, Burger and Stimmel head into the men’s race as favourites.