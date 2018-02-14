Tsvangirai dies

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died.

The opposition party’s acting president Engineer Elias Mudzuri announced the death of the opposition leader in a South Africa hospital a few minutes ago.

Eng Mudzuri made the announcement via his twitter handle.

“As you are aware that our MDC T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour,” he said.

Mr Tsvangirai has been battling cancer of colon for sometime. He was 65

