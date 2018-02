We are receiving reports that MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has passed away.

According to the MDC-T Vice President’s Elias Mudzuri’s Twitter account @EngMudzuri, and @News24 & @eNCA Tsvangirai, who has been in hospital in South Africa battling colon cancer, passed away on Wednesday. We will update you on the developments.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

Breaking: Tsvangirai dies : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

