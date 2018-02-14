BREAKING: High Court stops English Paper 2 rewrite

Sunday News Reporter

The High Court has ruled against Zimsec’s decision to have O-Level students re-sit the 2017 November English Paper 2 following reports of rampant cheating.

The court in Harare ruled today that Zimsec must consider releasing results using the outcome of the English Language Paper 1 exam.

This follows a court application by two parents from Harare who argued that the decision to have the paper rewritten by all candidates was unfair to those who did not take part in cheating.

More to follow…

