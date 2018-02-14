Ramaphosa visits Zuma after defiant SABC interview

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at State President Jacob Zuma’s official residence, hours after Zuma addressed the nation in an interview on SABC.

TimesLive

Entering Nassau Road in Pretoria, a convoy of about eight cars entered Zuma’s residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, without the sirens or blue lights on.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown.

During the SABC interview, Zuma indicated he would release a statement later on Wednesday on the ANC’s decision to recall him from office.

This is a developing story.

