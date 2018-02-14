JUST IN: Poachers caught after killing nine baby impalas

The duo, Votemore Singo (21) and Lightmore Muleya (20) all of Toporo Village under Chief Stauze, are believed to be part of a syndicate of poachers targeting impalas and elands in the safari area.

Thupeyo Muleya

Two poachers were on Wednesday morning busted by game rangers at Sentinel Safaris after killing nine ba​b​y impalas using dogs.

The duo, Votemore Singo (21) and Lightmore Muleya (20) all of Toporo Village under Chief Stauze, are believed to be part of a syndicate of poachers targeting impalas and elands in the safari area.

Sentinel Safaris is a tourism centre under the Great Mapungubwe Trans-frontier Conservation Area (TFCA). The TFCA is made up of parks from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.