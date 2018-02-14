JUST IN: Poachers caught after killing nine baby impalas

Thupeyo Muleya
Two poachers were on Wednesday morning busted by game rangers at Sentinel Safaris after killing nine baby impalas using dogs.
The duo, Votemore Singo (21) and Lightmore Muleya (20) all of Toporo Village under Chief Stauze, are believed to be part of a syndicate of poachers targeting impalas and elands in the safari area.
Sentinel Safaris is a tourism centre under the Great Mapungubwe Trans-frontier Conservation Area (TFCA). The TFCA is made up of parks from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. MORE HERE