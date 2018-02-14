South Africa’s Zuma: I’ve done nothing wrong

South Africa’s scandal-hit President Jacob Zuma says he has done nothing wrong – and sees no reason to stand down immediately.

BBC

Mr Zuma spoke after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) announced it would back a vote of no confidence in his leadership on Thursday.

The 75-year-old has come under increasing pressure to resign amid numerous allegations of corruption.

But he said the ANC had failed to explain why he had been recalled.

“It was very unfair to me that this issue is raised,” he told the national broadcaster SABC during a lengthy unannounced interview.

“They did not provide me with reasons.

“Mr Zuma said he had offered to go in June, but objected to the way the issue was currently being handled.

