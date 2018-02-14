Video: Tsvangirai ‘s Brother Says Elizabeth Was Barred By Tsvangirai Himself From Visiting After Suspicious Movements

Morgan Tsvangirai’s brother Collins has alleged that Tsvangirai’s wife, Elizabeth Macheka, has been lying about her whereabouts and movement to her husband. Collins insisted that this is the reason why Elizabeth was barred from visiting Tsvangirai in hospital. He also said that contrary to media reports, it was Tsvangirai himself who had barred her and not the family. Collins also accused Tsvangirai’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka and Nelson Chamisa of lying about communicating with Morgan Tsvangirai.

Collins was speaking to South African based businessman Mutumwa Mawere.

