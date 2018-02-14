Byo comedian off the hook

POPULAR Bulawayo socialite, stand-up comedian and radio presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa, escaped imprisonment over failure to comply with a court order issued against him to pay $749,35 in rental arrears after the matter was struck off the roll following an out-of-court settlement.

BY SILAS NKALA

Sikhonjwa owes the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Contributory Pension Fund $749,35 for the property he rents for business (Red Café) in Bulawayo.

Sikhonjwa confirmed that the lawyers negotiated for an out-of-court settlement.

“I am just coming from court. We talked to the lawyers and agreed on an out of court settlement,” Sikhonjwa said.

NRZ Contributory Pensions Fund’s lawyer Bruce Masamvu confirmed the development. He had filed summons for civil imprisonment at the Bulawayo Provincial Magistrates Court in which NRZ sought an order compelling Sikhonjwa to settle the rental arrears.

“The defendant is called upon to pay plaintiff the sum of $749, 35 and costs. You are required to pay this sum by virtue of judgement obtained against you in the magistrates court at Bulawayo on March 28, 2014 under which you were ordered to pay the sum of $749, 35 interest thereon and were also ordered to pay costs of that case,” the summons reads.

