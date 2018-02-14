Selmor reaches out to the girl child

AFRO-JAZZ musician, Selmor Mtukudzi yesterday said she was determined to empower a women particularly the girl child through her Vabvana Trust that was set up last year.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Selmor told NewsDay Life & Style that her passion off stage was to make a difference in girls and women’s lives as she felt they were often disadvantaged.

“I have set my sight on establishing the brand Selmor, as a force to reckon with. The desire to establish the Vabvana Trust came after I visited Gogo Gwanzura from Mufakose, who is taking care of over 40 kids in her small core house,” she said.

“When I posted on my social media asking people to help out with food and clothing, the response was overwhelming, leading to the registration of the trust.”

Selmor’s heart for the girl child is evident in her involvement in different girl child projects across the borders.

She was part of a stellar line-up of top female musicians in the continent when they combined their voices to record a song that calls for world leaders to put women’s empowerment at the heart of the new development goals.

The song was part of the “Poverty is Sexist” campaign by the ONE Campaign, an advocacy organisation of more than six million people, taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases, particularly in Africa.

“I learnt a lot of statistics when I worked with One.Org for the Poverty is Sexist campaign that most of the poverty we see today is because a lot of times young girls are not given opportunities to attend schools or young woman are not given opportunities for jobs,” she said.

“I believe if we empower a woman we have empowered the whole nation because women are mostly the caregivers of children and the community at large.”

Selmor has promised more shows and great music this year, adding that she will be open to uplift fellow musician who may be struggling in some areas through her Selmor Incorporated company also registered last year.

Meanwhile, the songbird has opened the year on a high note combining her voice with contemporary musician Andy Muridzo for a duet titled Mbende.

Selmor reaches out to the girl child : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...