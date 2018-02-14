ANC confirms recalling Zuma

PRETORIA — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

In a Press conference at Luthuli House yesterday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed that the national officials had communicated the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to the president.

“The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the President. The NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resign. The President proposed he be given a period of three to six months.

“The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government,” Magashule said.

Magashule said the party wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job.

TimesLIVE reported earlier yesterday that Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte were tasked by the party to deliver a letter informing Zuma about the recall.

The NEC decided to recall Zuma after he refused to resign following a marathon discussion between him and the ANC top brass.

His imminent recall has also hindered the National Assembly’s programming.

The State of the Nation address which was supposed to be held on Thursday last week, had to be postponed. This led to the Economic Freedom Fighters requesting National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to bring forward their motion of no confidence vote.

Meanwhile, ANC MPs have been called to an urgent caucus meeting in Parliament today.

“In light of that‚ the chief whip has requested that the meeting of the chief whips forum (comprising chief whips of opposition parties) that normally meets on Wednesday at 10am be shifted to 8am tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” Nonceba Mhlauli‚ a spokesperson for the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, said.

