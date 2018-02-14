Man axes neighbour over cigarette lighter

A 22-YEAR-OLD Esigodini man appeared in the dock last week charged with axing his neighbour for allegedly failing to provide him with a cigarette lighter.

BY SILAS NKALA

Jephias Mahlobo was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa.

He was remanded in custody to February 16 pending transfer of his case to Gwanda Regional Court.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe told the court that on July 30 last year, Mxolisi Ndlovu (33) of Habane was drinking beer at Sharks Night Club.

He went outside the night club and was followed by Mahlobo, who asked for a cigarette lighter or matches.

Ndlovu said he did not have one, which angered Mahlobo who then struck him once with an axe on the head and above his right eye.

A report was made to the police, leading to Mahlobo’s arrest.

